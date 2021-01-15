The California Kitchen: Cured Ahi Tuna

Cured Ahi Tuna

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Cured Ahi Tuna with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB AA Grade Ahi

1/2 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Kosher Salt

Listen to Albert prepare Cured Ahi Tuna below.

