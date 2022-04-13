The California Kitchen: Cuban Style Whole Hog

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Cuban Style Whole Hog with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
50 LB Pig Split
- Mojo Sauce Mop
- 1 C Lemon Juice
- 1/2 C Melted Butter
- 1/2 C Minced Garlic
- 1 Purple Onion Minced
- 1/2 C Orange Juice
- 2 OZ Cilantro
- 1/4 C Worcestershire Sauce
- TT S+P (Salt & Pepper)
Listen to Albert prepare Cuban Style Whole Hog below.
