Cuban Style Whole Hog

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Cuban Style Whole Hog with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

50 LB Pig Split

Mojo Sauce Mop

1 C Lemon Juice

1/2 C Melted Butter

1/2 C Minced Garlic

1 Purple Onion Minced

1/2 C Orange Juice

2 OZ Cilantro

1/4 C Worcestershire Sauce

TT S+P (Salt & Pepper)

Listen to Albert prepare Cuban Style Whole Hog below.

The California Kitchen: Cuban Style Whole Hog

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777