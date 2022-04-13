The California Kitchen: Cuban Style Whole Hog

Cuban Style Whole Hog

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Cuban Style Whole Hog with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

50 LB Pig Split
  • Mojo Sauce Mop
  • 1 C Lemon Juice
  • 1/2 C Melted Butter
  • 1/2 C Minced Garlic
  • 1 Purple Onion Minced
  • 1/2 C Orange Juice
  • 2 OZ Cilantro
  • 1/4 C Worcestershire Sauce
  • TT S+P (Salt & Pepper)

Listen to Albert prepare Cuban Style Whole Hog below.

