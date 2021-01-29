The California Kitchen: Croque Madame French Toast

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Croque Madame French Toast
Croque Madame French Toast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Croque Madame French Toast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • Custard
    • 4 Eggs
    • 3 T Condensed Milk
    • 1 T Cinnamon
    • 1 T Vanilla
    • 2 T Butter
    • 1 C Maple Syrup
    • TT Pan Spray
  • TT Powdered Sugar
  • 2 Over Easy Egg
  • 1 T Vegetable Oil
  • 1 T Honey
  • 1 T Brown Sugar
  • 4 Slices or 4oz Ham

Listen to Albert prepare Croque Madame French Toast below.

The California Kitchen: Croque Madame French Toast
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777