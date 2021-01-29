Croque Madame French Toast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Croque Madame French Toast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

Custard 4 Eggs 3 T Condensed Milk 1 T Cinnamon 1 T Vanilla 2 T Butter 1 C Maple Syrup TT Pan Spray



TT Powdered Sugar

2 Over Easy Egg

1 T Vegetable Oil

1 T Honey

1 T Brown Sugar

4 Slices or 4oz Ham

Listen to Albert prepare Croque Madame French Toast below.

The California Kitchen: Croque Madame French Toast

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777