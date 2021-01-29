The California Kitchen: Croque Madame French Toast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Croque Madame French Toast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- Custard
- 4 Eggs
- 3 T Condensed Milk
- 1 T Cinnamon
- 1 T Vanilla
- 2 T Butter
- 1 C Maple Syrup
- TT Pan Spray
- TT Powdered Sugar
- 2 Over Easy Egg
- 1 T Vegetable Oil
- 1 T Honey
- 1 T Brown Sugar
- 4 Slices or 4oz Ham
Listen to Albert prepare Croque Madame French Toast below.
