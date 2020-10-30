Crab Cake 2020

The California Kitchen: Crab Cake 2020

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Crab Cake 2020 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Crab Mix
  • 2 C Panko
  • 1 Egg
  • 3T Cajun Spice
  • 2 T Dry Chive
  • 1 T Lemon Pepper
  • 3 C Dry Panko for Coating
  • In Hot Pan for searing
    • 3 T Vegetable Oil

Listen to Albert prepare Crab Cake 2020 below.

The California Kitchen: Crab Cake 2020
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777