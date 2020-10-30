The California Kitchen: Crab Cake 2020

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Crab Cake 2020 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Crab Mix
- 2 C Panko
- 1 Egg
- 3T Cajun Spice
- 2 T Dry Chive
- 1 T Lemon Pepper
- 3 C Dry Panko for Coating
- In Hot Pan for searing
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
Listen to Albert prepare Crab Cake 2020 below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777