In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Crab Cake 2020 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Crab Mix

2 C Panko

1 Egg

3T Cajun Spice

2 T Dry Chive

1 T Lemon Pepper

3 C Dry Panko for Coating

In Hot Pan for searing 3 T Vegetable Oil



Listen to Albert prepare Crab Cake 2020 below.

The California Kitchen: Crab Cake 2020

