The California Kitchen: Cold Grilled Cheese

Cold Grilled Cheese

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Cold Grilled Cheese with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • TT S&P
  • 1 T Butter
  • 2 Slices of Brioche Bread
  • 2 oz Brie Cheese
  • 1 C Berries
  • 2 T Sugar

Listen to Albert prepare Cold Grilled Cheese below.

