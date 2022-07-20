The California Kitchen: Cold Grilled Cheese

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Cold Grilled Cheese with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- TT S&P
- 1 T Butter
- 2 Slices of Brioche Bread
- 2 oz Brie Cheese
- 1 C Berries
- 2 T Sugar
Listen to Albert prepare Cold Grilled Cheese below.
