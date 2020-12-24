Christmas Morning Chilaquiles Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Christmas Morning Chilaquiles Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

Yield 4 Servings

4 Corn Tortillas Preferably Homemade Fried Crispy

1/ C Mini Cherry Tomatoes

1/4 C Red Onion

1 Serrano Chili

1 T Lemon Juice

4 Eggs

1 Oz Cilantro

2 Oz Cotija Cheese Optional Untamed Enchilada Sauce 2 Oz California Chili Pods 1.Oz Arbol Chilis 1 Oz Spanish Onion 2 C Chicken Stock



Listen to Albert prepare Christmas Morning Chilaquiles Untamed below.

The California Kitchen: Christmas Morning Chilaquiles Untamed

