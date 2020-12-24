The California Kitchen: Christmas Morning Chilaquiles Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Christmas Morning Chilaquiles Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- Yield 4 Servings
- 4 Corn Tortillas Preferably Homemade Fried Crispy
- 1/ C Mini Cherry Tomatoes
- 1/4 C Red Onion
- 1 Serrano Chili
- 1 T Lemon Juice
- 4 Eggs
- 1 Oz Cilantro
- 2 Oz Cotija Cheese
- Optional Untamed Enchilada Sauce
- 2 Oz California Chili Pods
- 1.Oz Arbol Chilis
- 1 Oz Spanish Onion
- 2 C Chicken Stock
Listen to Albert prepare Christmas Morning Chilaquiles Untamed below.
