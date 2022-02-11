In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Chipotle Brussels Sprouts with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Brussels (Cleaned )

3 T Oil

1 T Salt

10 Cracks Black Pepper

3 oz Chipotle Peppers ( Diced Small )

3 oz Cotija Cheese

Listen to Albert prepare Chipotle Brussels Sprouts below.

The California Kitchen: Chipotle Brussels Sprouts

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777