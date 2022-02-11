The California Kitchen: Chipotle Brussels Sprouts

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Brussels Sprouts

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Chipotle Brussels Sprouts with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Brussels (Cleaned )
  • 3 T Oil
  • 1 T Salt
  • 10 Cracks Black Pepper
  • 3 oz Chipotle Peppers ( Diced Small )
  • 3 oz Cotija Cheese

Listen to Albert prepare Chipotle Brussels Sprouts below.

