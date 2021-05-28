Cauliflower Tempura

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Cauliflower Tempura with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

32 OZ Carbonated Water

1/2 C Corn Starch

1 C Flour

1 QT Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Cauliflower Tempura below.

The California Kitchen: Cauliflower Tempura

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

