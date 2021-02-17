The California Kitchen: Caramelized Zucchini Coins

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Caramelized Zucchini Coins

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Caramelized Zucchini Coins with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 Medium Zucchinis
  • 2 T Olive Oil
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Caramelized Zucchini Coins below.

The California Kitchen: Caramelized Zucchini Coins
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777