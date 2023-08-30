In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Calimyrna Fig Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Calimyrna Fig Salad

Here is what you will need…

10 Calimyrna Figs Cut in Half

1 Small Container 4 oz Spring Mix

1 LB Burrata Cheese

TT S+P

TT Oil for Thining out Cheese

4 Drizzles Local Honey

Listen to Albert prepare Calimyrna Fig Salad below.

The California Kitchen: Calimyrna Fig Salad

