The California Kitchen: Calimyrna Fig Salad

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Calimyrna Fig Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Calimyrna Fig Salad

Here is what you will need…

  • 10 Calimyrna Figs Cut in Half
  • 1 Small Container 4 oz Spring Mix
  • 1 LB Burrata Cheese
  • TT S+P
  • TT Oil for Thining out Cheese
  • 4 Drizzles Local Honey

Listen to Albert prepare Calimyrna Fig Salad below.

The California Kitchen: Calimyrna Fig Salad
California Kitchen

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777