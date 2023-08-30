The California Kitchen: Calimyrna Fig Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Calimyrna Fig Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 10 Calimyrna Figs Cut in Half
- 1 Small Container 4 oz Spring Mix
- 1 LB Burrata Cheese
- TT S+P
- TT Oil for Thining out Cheese
- 4 Drizzles Local Honey
Listen to Albert prepare Calimyrna Fig Salad below.
