The California Kitchen: Brûléed Brown Turkey Figs

Brûléed Brown Turkey Figs

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Brûléed Brown Turkey Figs with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 6 Figs 1/4
  • 2 T Honey
  • 1/2 Oz Chopped Pistachio
  • (Prosciutto Optional)
  • 50 Year Balsamic
  • Burrata Cheese

Listen to Albert prepare Brûléed Brown Turkey Figs below.

