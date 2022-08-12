The California Kitchen: Brûléed Brown Turkey Figs

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Brûléed Brown Turkey Figs with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 6 Figs 1/4
- 2 T Honey
- 1/2 Oz Chopped Pistachio
- (Prosciutto Optional)
- 50 Year Balsamic
- Burrata Cheese
Listen to Albert prepare Brûléed Brown Turkey Figs below.
