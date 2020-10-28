The California Kitchen: Brown Butter Scallops

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Brown Butter Scallops with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

6 – 10 Scallops

1 T Dry Chive

2 T Sweet Butter

Listen to Albert prepare Brown Butter Scallops below.

