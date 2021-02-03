Brown Butter Chilean Sea Bass

The California Kitchen: Brown Butter Chilean Sea Bass

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Chilean Sea Bass
Brown Butter Chilean Sea Bass

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Brown Butter Chilean Sea Bass with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 T Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 4 Oz Bass Steak
  • 2 T Butter
  • 1 Sprig Thyme
  • 1 Sprig Rosemary
  • 2 Cloves Garlic

Listen to Albert prepare Brown Butter Chilean Sea Bass below.

The California Kitchen: Brown Butter Chilean Sea Bass
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777