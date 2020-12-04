The California Kitchen: Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Sweet Potatoes Sliced 2 Inches Thick
- TT S+P
- 2 T Chive
- 2 T Granulated Garlic
- 4 T Brow Sugar
- 2 Sticks Butter Melted
- 1 C Pecans
- 1 C Home Made Marshmallows
Listen to Albert prepare Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
