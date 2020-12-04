Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Sweet Potatoes Sliced 2 Inches Thick

TT S+P

2 T Chive

2 T Granulated Garlic

4 T Brow Sugar

2 Sticks Butter Melted

1 C Pecans

1 C Home Made Marshmallows

Listen to Albert prepare Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes below.

The California Kitchen: Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777