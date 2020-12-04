The California Kitchen: Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes

Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Sweet Potatoes Sliced 2 Inches Thick
  • TT S+P
  • 2 T Chive
  • 2 T Granulated Garlic
  • 4 T Brow Sugar
  • 2 Sticks Butter Melted
  • 1 C Pecans
  • 1 C Home Made Marshmallows

Listen to Albert prepare Brown Butter Candied Sweet Potatoes below.

The Untamed Chef

