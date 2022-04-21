Brown Butter Basted Halibut

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Brown Butter Basted Halibut with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

3T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

4 each 6oz Halibut Steaks

TT Cajun Spice

2 T Butter

Listen to Albert prepare Brown Butter Basted Halibut below.

The California Kitchen: Brown Butter Basted Halibut

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777