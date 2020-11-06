In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Bernaise Sauce with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 Stick Butter

2 Egg Yoke

1.5 T Worcestershire

2 T ww ven

2 T Shallots

2 T Heavy Cream

2 Sprig Rosemary and Thyme

Listen to Albert prepare Bernaise Sauce below.

The California Kitchen: Bernaise Sauce

