The California Kitchen: Baked French Toast Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Baked French Toast Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 3 croissants
- 4 eggs
- 1/2C heavy cream
- 1T vanilla bean paste
- 2T cinnamon
- 1C sugar
Listen to Albert prepare Baked French Toast Untamed below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777