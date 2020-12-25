The California Kitchen: Baked French Toast Untamed

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Baked French Toast Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 3 croissants
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2C heavy cream
  • 1T vanilla bean paste
  • 2T cinnamon
  • 1C sugar

Listen to Albert prepare Baked French Toast Untamed below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777