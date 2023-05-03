The California Kitchen: Avocado Crab Salad

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Avocado Crab Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Fresh Crab Meat
- 1 Avocado
- 8 T Mayonaise
- 2 T Lemon Pepper
- 3 T Cajun Spice
- TT S+P
- 2 T Olive Oil
Listen to Albert prepare Avocado Crab Salad below.
