In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Avocado Crab Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Avocado Crab Salad

Here is what you will need…

1 LB Fresh Crab Meat

1 Avocado

8 T Mayonaise

2 T Lemon Pepper

3 T Cajun Spice

TT S+P

2 T Olive Oil

Listen to Albert prepare Avocado Crab Salad below.

The California Kitchen: Avocado Crab Salad

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777