The California Kitchen: Avocado Crab Salad

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Avocado Crab Salad with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

California Kitchen
Avocado Crab Salad

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Fresh Crab Meat
  • 1 Avocado
  • 8 T Mayonaise
  • 2 T Lemon Pepper
  • 3 T Cajun Spice
  • TT S+P
  • 2 T Olive Oil

Listen to Albert prepare Avocado Crab Salad below.

