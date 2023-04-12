The California Kitchen: Arroz Paella

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Arroz Paella with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 T Vegetable Oil to start then add 2 more
- 2 C Arborio Rice
- 2 C Diced Roma Tomatoes
- 1 Cup at a Time Chicken Stock
- Total will be 6 -7 C
- 1 T Garlic
- 3 T Dry Chive
- (Optional 4 T Paprika)
Listen to Albert prepare Arroz Paella below.
