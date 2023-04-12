The California Kitchen: Arroz Paella

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Arroz Paella with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Arroz Paella

Here is what you will need…

2 T Vegetable Oil to start then add 2 more

2 C Arborio Rice

2 C Diced Roma Tomatoes

1 Cup at a Time Chicken Stock

Total will be 6 -7 C

1 T Garlic

3 T Dry Chive

(Optional 4 T Paprika)

Listen to Albert prepare Arroz Paella below.

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777