The California Kitchen: Alaskan Cod Ceviche

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Alaskan Cod Ceviche with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 LBs Alaskan Cod
  • 4 Large Lemons Zested
  • 16 OZ Lemon Juice
  • 1 English Cucumber
  • 1/4 Cabbage Head Julienned
  • 16 OZ Water
  • TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Alaskan Cod Ceviche below.

The Untamed Chef

