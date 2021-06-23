The California Kitchen: Alaskan Cod Ceviche

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Alaskan Cod Ceviche with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 2 LBs Alaskan Cod
- 4 Large Lemons Zested
- 16 OZ Lemon Juice
- 1 English Cucumber
- 1/4 Cabbage Head Julienned
- 16 OZ Water
- TT S+P
Listen to Albert prepare Alaskan Cod Ceviche below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777