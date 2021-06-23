Alaskan Cod Ceviche

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Alaskan Cod Ceviche with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 LBs Alaskan Cod

4 Large Lemons Zested

16 OZ Lemon Juice

1 English Cucumber

1/4 Cabbage Head Julienned

16 OZ Water

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Alaskan Cod Ceviche below.

The California Kitchen: Alaskan Cod Ceviche

