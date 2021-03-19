Al Pastor Pork

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Al Pastor Pork with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 Lbs Pork Blade Steak

1 Orange

1 Lemon

1 Lime

1 C Pineapple Juice

4 T Cajun Spice

3 T Dry Chive

2 T Dry Garlic

TT S+P

Listen to Albert prepare Al Pastor Pork below.

The California Kitchen: Al Pastor Pork

