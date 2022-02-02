7 Ingredient Fingerling Potatoes

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 7 Ingredient Fingerling Potatoes with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Vegetable Oil

2 t Salt

2 t Pepper

1/2 Spanish Onion

1 LB Fingerling Potatoes

1 T Dry Chives

1T Granulated Garlic

Listen to Albert prepare 7 Ingredient Fingerling Potatoes below.

The California Kitchen: 7 Ingredient Fingerling Potatoes

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777