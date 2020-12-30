The California Kitchen: 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- TT S+P
- 1 C Cauliflower
- 1 C Brussels Sprous
- 1 QT Vegetable Stock
- 2 t Xanthan Gum
- Finish with Grated White Cheddar
- (Optional Garnish)
- Crispy Bacon Bits
- Caramelized Onion
- Shaved Brussels Sprouts
Listen to Albert prepare 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup below.
