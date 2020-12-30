The California Kitchen: 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup

5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup
In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 1 C Cauliflower
  • 1 C Brussels Sprous
  • 1 QT Vegetable Stock
  • 2 t Xanthan Gum
  • Finish with Grated White Cheddar
  • (Optional Garnish)
    • Crispy Bacon Bits
    • Caramelized Onion
    • Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Listen to Albert prepare 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup below.

The Untamed Chef

