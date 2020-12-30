5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

3 T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

1 C Cauliflower

1 C Brussels Sprous

1 QT Vegetable Stock

2 t Xanthan Gum

Finish with Grated White Cheddar

(Optional Garnish) Crispy Bacon Bits Caramelized Onion Shaved Brussels Sprouts



Listen to Albert prepare 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup below.

The California Kitchen: 5 Ingredient Winter Bisque Soup

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777