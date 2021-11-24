45-minute ULTIMATE turkey breast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare a 45-minute ULTIMATE turkey breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

(Rub)

2 Bone in Skin on Turkey Breasts

2 T S+P

2 T Cajun Spice

2 T Dry Chive

1 T Garlic Salt

Listen to Albert prepare a 45-minute ULTIMATE turkey breast below.

The California Kitchen: 45-minute ULTIMATE turkey breast

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777