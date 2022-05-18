The California Kitchen: 3 Step Perfectly Cooked Chicken Breast

3 Step Perfectly Cooked Chicken Breast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 3 Step Perfectly Cooked Chicken Breast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 T Oil

TT S+P

2 Chicken Breasts (Skin Off)

2 T Gran Garlic

2 T Dry Chive

2 T Salted Butter

Listen to Albert prepare 3 Step Perfectly Cooked Chicken Breast below.

