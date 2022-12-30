In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 3 Minute Creamed Spinach with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

3 Minute Creamed Spinach

Here is what you will need…

1.5 T Vegetable Oil

TT S+P

1 Shallot Julienned

1/2 C Heavy Cream

1/2 C Parmigiano Reggiano

TT S+P

3 L Hand Fulls of Spinach

Listen to Albert prepare 3 Minute Creamed Spinach below.

The California Kitchen: 3 Minute Creamed Spinach

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777