The California Kitchen: 3 Minute Creamed Spinach

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 3 Minute Creamed Spinach with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

California Kitchen
3 Minute Creamed Spinach

Here is what you will need…

  • 1.5 T Vegetable Oil
  • TT S+P
  • 1 Shallot Julienned 
  • 1/2 C Heavy Cream
  • 1/2 C Parmigiano Reggiano 
  • TT S+P
  • 3 L Hand Fulls of Spinach 

Listen to Albert prepare 3 Minute Creamed Spinach below.

The California Kitchen: 3 Minute Creamed Spinach
California Kitchen

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777