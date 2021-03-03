The California Kitchen: 3 Cheese Mac N Cheese

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 3 Cheese Mac N Cheese with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 LB Large Elbow Macaroni Shells
- 2 T Butter
- 1 QT Heavy Cream
- 1 C Parmigiano Reggiano
- 2 Slices Cheese Sandwich Singles
- 1/2 C Cheddar
Listen to Albert prepare 3 Cheese Mac N Cheese below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777