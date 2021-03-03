The California Kitchen: 3 Cheese Mac N Cheese

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Mac N Cheese
3 Cheese Mac N Cheese

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 3 Cheese Mac N Cheese with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 LB Large Elbow Macaroni Shells
  • 2 T Butter
  • 1 QT Heavy Cream
  • 1 C Parmigiano Reggiano
  • 2 Slices Cheese Sandwich Singles
  • 1/2 C Cheddar

Listen to Albert prepare 3 Cheese Mac N Cheese below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777