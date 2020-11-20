The California Kitchen: 18 Hour Honey Baked Ham

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Honey Baked Ham from Scratch with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 7-10 LB Boneless Pork Shoulder
- 2 T Blackening Spice
- 2 T Dry Chive
- TT S+P
- Glaze
- 1 C Honey
- 1/2 C Stone Ground Mustard
- 1/2 C Dijon Mustard
- 1/2 C Brown Sugar
Listen to Albert prepare Honey Baked Ham below.
