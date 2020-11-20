The California Kitchen: 18 Hour Honey Baked Ham

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Honey Baked Ham from Scratch with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 7-10 LB Boneless Pork Shoulder

2 T Blackening Spice

2 T Dry Chive

TT S+P

Glaze 1 C Honey 1/2 C Stone Ground Mustard 1/2 C Dijon Mustard 1/2 C Brown Sugar



Listen to Albert prepare Honey Baked Ham below.

The California Kitchen: Honey Baked Ham

