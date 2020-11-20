Honey Baked Ham

The California Kitchen: 18 Hour Honey Baked Ham

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Honey Baked Ham

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Honey Baked Ham from Scratch with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 7-10 LB Boneless Pork Shoulder
  • 2 T Blackening Spice
  • 2 T Dry Chive
  • TT S+P
  • Glaze
    • 1 C Honey
    • 1/2 C Stone Ground Mustard
    • 1/2 C Dijon Mustard
    • 1/2 C Brown Sugar

Listen to Albert prepare Honey Baked Ham below.

The California Kitchen: Honey Baked Ham
The Untamed Chef

