1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

4 Lbs USDA Prime Beef Cut into 4 portions

3 T Vegetable Oil

1 T Salt

7 Cracks of Black pepper

1.5 Qts Beef Stock

Cook for 45 Mins on Medium High

Add in 3 Yukon Gold Potatoes Cut in 1/4 s

1/2 Spanish Onion

2 Celery Stalks Medium Dice

3 Medium Carrots cut in 1/2

Listen to Albert prepare 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast below.

The California Kitchen: 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast

