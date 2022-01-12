The California Kitchen: 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Pot Roast
1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 4 Lbs USDA Prime Beef Cut into 4 portions
  • 3 T Vegetable Oil
  • 1 T Salt
  • 7 Cracks of Black pepper
  • 1.5 Qts Beef Stock
  • Cook for 45 Mins on Medium High
  • Add in 3 Yukon Gold Potatoes Cut in 1/4 s
  • 1/2 Spanish Onion
  • 2 Celery Stalks Medium Dice
  • 3 Medium Carrots cut in 1/2

Listen to Albert prepare 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777