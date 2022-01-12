The California Kitchen: 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 4 Lbs USDA Prime Beef Cut into 4 portions
- 3 T Vegetable Oil
- 1 T Salt
- 7 Cracks of Black pepper
- 1.5 Qts Beef Stock
- Cook for 45 Mins on Medium High
- Add in 3 Yukon Gold Potatoes Cut in 1/4 s
- 1/2 Spanish Onion
- 2 Celery Stalks Medium Dice
- 3 Medium Carrots cut in 1/2
Listen to Albert prepare 1 Hour Pressure Cooked Pot Roast below.
