The 2021 Rangeland Summit is Coming Up in January

The virtual 2021 Rangeland Summit is coming up in January. The California Rangeland Conservation Coalition and the University of California Cooperative Extension will be hosting the 2021 rangeland summit January 26-29. Registration is available for the virtual event, with a theme this year of Hi and Lo Tech on Rangelands Supporting Ecosystem Services. The program will take place between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day of the summit.

Topics that will be covered during the event include various types of fencing, multiple approaches to restoration on rangelands, the use of working dogs on livestock operations, and information on how to navigate the Match.Graze tool. Registration information is available online. The necessary links and schedule information will be sent to registrants prior to the event.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West