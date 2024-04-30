Texas Ag Commissioner Expresses Gratitude for Help

The Texas ag commissioner is thanking the nation for sending help. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

As Texas continues recovering from the devastating fires in the Panhandle, the Texas Agriculture Department thanks their valued counterparts in other state ag departments around the nation. They say departments in states like Alabama, Iowa, and South Carolina have provided unwavering support and resources which have been an example of solidarity and compassion.

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller says, “The outpouring of support from our fellow state agriculture leaders has been moving during this tough time.” He said he’d like to give a Texas-sized thank you to his fellow states for having their backs. For example, the Alabama Ag Department delivered 27 loads of hay totaling 546 round bales in the Texas Panhandle. The South Carolina Ag Department and in-state partners donated 12 tractor-trailer loads of hay, consisting of 402 bales of hay.

South Carolina Ag Commissioner Hugh Weathers says, “Across our nation, the agriculture community always pulls together when it matters most.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.