Ten Percent Initial Allocation for State Water Project

A ten percent initial allocation has been issued for the State Water Project. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) made the announcement on December 1. The SWP is a critical water source for 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians. Current reservoir storage and assumptions of very dry conditions are the basis for the initial allotment of requested water supplies.

“California’s water year is off to a relatively dry start,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a press release. “While we are hopeful that this El Niño pattern will generate wet weather, this early in the season we have to plan with drier conditions in mind.”

This initial allocation, looking ahead to 2024, specifically pertains to water deliveries in the upcoming year. It is determined by factors such as October and November precipitation, dry soil conditions, runoff, and storage levels in Lake Oroville. However, it’s crucial to note that this forecast does not impact current water supplies or water captured in 2023. Fortunately, most state reservoirs remain above average for this time of the year. “California’s water supply continues to benefit from our aggressive efforts last season to capture record rain and snow melt in our reservoirs and groundwater basins,” Nemeth explained.

Despite the cautious forecast, some positive highlights in California’s water supply storage provide a silver lining. Last winter saw the capture of 3.5 million acre-feet of water in SWP reservoirs. In 2023, the SWP delivered 2.7 million acre-feet of allocated water and an additional 400,000 acre-feet of supplemental water.

Historically, initial allocation forecasts tend to be conservative after exceptionally wet years. For instance, in Water Year 2018, the initial allocation was 15 percent following an 85 percent final allocation in 2017. As the winter progresses, if California experiences increased rain and snowfall, the allocation forecast may see adjustments.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West