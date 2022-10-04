Bringing tech to the spotlight in the dairy industry. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The 2022 World Dairy Expo is underway this week in Madison, Wisconsin. It brings in thousands of dairy producers from around the nation and around the world. Part of the event for the third consecutive year, the World Dairy Expo® Tech Spotlight provided an opportunity for companies to highlight new ideas and innovations entering the global dairy industry. Technology startups and scale-ups formally presented their products and services to dairy producers around the globe, both in person and virtually.

Amongst the companies participating in this year’s edition at World Dairy Expo are WDE exhibiting companies Ever.Ag, Labby Inc., milc group, Nedap Livestock Management, and smaXtec Inc. Also joining for the virtual component are CattleEye, EIO Diagnostics and Milk Moovement.

Each featured startup has digitally based technology for the dairy industry such as robots, cameras, or sensors, and addresses a specific need identified by producers like feed bunk management, cow behavior monitoring, cow health, milk quality, manure treatment or labor efficiencies.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Tech Features at World Dairy Expo

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.