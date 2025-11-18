The November 18 edition of the AgNet News Hour offered a fascinating look into the future of California agriculture as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill interviewed Taylor Wetli, U.S. Commercial Manager for Solinftec, the global ag-tech company behind the SOLIX autonomous sprayer. The discussion highlighted how robotics, AI, and solar power are transforming fieldwork and offering growers new tools to save money, time, and labor.

Wetli explained that the SOLIX platform is an autonomous scouting and spraying robot that uses solar energy and AI to identify and target weeds in real time. “It’s like a Roomba for the field,” he said. “It navigates on its own, monitors crop health, and applies herbicide only where weeds exist — saving farmers up to 90 percent on chemical use.”

The unit’s design is entirely self-sustaining. “It’s powered by solar panels and a lithium-ion battery,” Wetli said. “Even after 14 hours in the field, the battery still runs above 80 percent. The system is efficient, continuous, and fully autonomous.”

Papagni noted that California farmers are constantly battling rising costs and labor shortages, and technology like this could be a game changer. Wetli agreed, explaining that the technology is built to optimize input use and reduce dependence on manual labor. “Labor is one of the biggest challenges in agriculture,” he said. “This doesn’t replace people — it helps them work smarter. Growers can focus on higher-level decisions instead of spending time on repetitive field tasks.”

The SOLIX system also collects valuable agronomic data, measuring crop height, stand count, and row spacing, while continuously scanning for weeds and disease. “It’s like having an agronomist in the field 24/7,” Wetli said. “The robot never stops learning and helping farmers make better decisions.”

Papagni pointed out the irony that while he’s not a fan of solar panels taking up farmland, he supports this form of solar use. “You’ve got the solar on top of the unit, not in the field,” he said. “That’s the kind of innovation I can get behind.”

Wetli, who grew up on a corn and soybean farm near Purdue University, said he’s seen firsthand how technology is transforming traditional farming. “I’ve been with Solinftec for six years,” he said. “When we started, the robot looked like a ping-pong table rolling across the field. Now it’s a 40-foot-wide, fully autonomous sprayer that can scout and spray crops all day long. The evolution has been incredible.”

Although Solinftec’s current focus has been the Midwest and Southeast, Wetli confirmed that California is next. “We met a lot of growers at FIRA USA this year,” he said. “There’s major interest in bringing the SOLIX platform to specialty crops — from vegetables to tree nuts — and we’re looking forward to expanding into the West.”

Papagni and McGill both praised Wetli’s vision, saying automation represents the bridge between “today’s farming and tomorrow’s.” Papagni added, “We talk about making ag tech attractive to the next generation — this is how we do it. We bring in tech-savvy young people and show them agriculture can be high-tech and high-impact.”

Wetli closed by encouraging California farmers to learn more. “Our goal is to help growers cut costs, improve productivity, and make smarter, data-driven decisions,” he said. “We’re here to make farming easier and more sustainable.”

Papagni ended the show with his trademark enthusiasm. “This is the future of farming,” he said. “Automation doesn’t replace the farmer — it empowers them.”

