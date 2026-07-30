Testing conducted by Mexican health officials found no evidence of Cyclospora in lettuce or water samples collected from a Taylor Farms facility following a recent foodborne illness investigation. A recent report highlighted the findings, which come after U.S. health officials linked a Cyclospora outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell locations.

According to Mexico’s Ministry of Health, laboratory testing of samples collected at the Taylor Farms facility in central Mexico did not detect the parasite associated with the outbreak. The results provide new information as authorities on both sides of the border continue investigating the source of the illnesses.

Cyclospora Testing Conducted at Taylor Farms Facility

Mexican health officials reported that 10 samples of lettuce and water were collected and analyzed using real-time laboratory testing methods.

The ministry said none of the samples tested positive for Cyclospora, the parasite responsible for the foodborne illness outbreak under investigation.

Cyclospora infections are typically linked to contaminated fresh produce and can cause gastrointestinal illness. Food safety investigations often require extensive sampling and traceback efforts to determine where contamination may have occurred.

While the Mexican testing did not detect the parasite, investigations into foodborne illness outbreaks frequently involve multiple agencies and continue as additional information becomes available.

FDA Traceback Investigation Continues

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously announced that its traceback investigation connected the outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms from Mexico and served at certain Taco Bell restaurants.

Traceback investigations are used to follow food products through the supply chain to identify potential sources of contamination. The FDA’s investigation remains separate from the laboratory testing conducted by Mexican officials.

As the investigation continues, food safety officials will evaluate additional evidence to determine the source of the outbreak and whether further action is necessary.

The case highlights the complexity of food safety investigations, particularly when fresh produce crosses international borders before reaching consumers.

Hear more about the latest developments in the Cyclospora investigation involving Taylor Farms by listening to the report below.