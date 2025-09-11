Tariffs, Trade, and Table Grapes: On today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill sat down with Richard Matoian, former president of American Pistachio Growers and now co-operator of Matoian Brothers Farming in Easton. With decades of experience in both commodity leadership and hands-on farming, Matoian offered a unique perspective on the intersection of policy, trade, and day-to-day agricultural realities.

Trade Deals and Tariffs

Nick and Josh opened the show with news that the Japan trade deal with the United States was coming together after President Trump issued an executive order. The deal includes a 15% baseline tariff on imports and a commitment to expand rice purchases by 75%. Matoian tied this directly to the pistachio industry, stressing that tariffs aren’t about punishing trade partners but about achieving a level playing field. He recalled that for years U.S. commodities faced hidden tariff barriers abroad, and said the Trump administration’s efforts have forced many to confront those inequities.

Regulatory Burdens and Water Policy

Matoian reflected on how California’s regulatory environment has shifted over the decades, calling it “death by a thousand cuts.” New rules, from water restrictions to pesticide reporting mandates, add layers of difficulty for growers already facing razor-thin margins. He warned that transparency rules like public “spray day” postings could even bring protesters into the fields, creating safety risks for workers and growers alike.

Water, as always, remained central to the conversation. Despite historic rains, he noted that state policy has left much of the resource untapped, pushing more farmers into groundwater reliance and leaving thousands of acres fallowed. “People just don’t understand what it takes to put food on the table,” Matoian said.

Pistachios, Raisins, and Grapes

Matoian detailed how pistachio growers secured an anti-dumping tariff against Iran in the 1980s, a move that protected the U.S. industry and helped it grow into a global powerhouse. He suggested other commodities may need to explore similar tools as imports continue to challenge California products like raisins and tomatoes.

Turning to his own farm, Matoian discussed 90 acres of table grapes and 40 acres of pistachios, noting that table grapes remain especially labor-intensive. With about 65 workers in the fields at harvest, he stressed that automation is limited when presentation and precision matter most.

Looking Ahead

Matoian advised young farmers to find a niche—whether in crop choice, marketing, or management—if they want to succeed in today’s competitive climate. “If you’re the grower that has always been, you’re going to struggle,” he said.

For the full conversation with Richard Matoian, listen to today’s AgNet News Hour:\