Kings River Packing (the new Cobblestone Packing House)

Image by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”

Jesse Silva the VP of sales at Kings River Packing, Sanger California, spoke with Nick Papagnio “The Ag Meter” about tariffs and the latest with the citrus market heading in the May. Navels and Valencia’s are on fire!

The Citrus market is super strong, and demand exceeds supply for the rest of the season.

Lemons and Mandarins, we are still pushing, lots of crop left over the next 2 months but markets are stronger. Lemons are year-round with Kings River Packing, no gaps.

Tariffs and the Latest on the California Citrus Market