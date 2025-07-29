USDA Forecast Reveals Shifts Across Citrus Varieties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released its outlook for the 2024–2025 citrus season, revealing a mixed picture for growers and markets. While tangerines, mandarins, and lemons are projected to increase in production, grapefruit continues its ongoing decline.

Lorrie Boyer reported this update for AgNet West:

Tangerines, Lemons Up; Grapefruit Down in New Forecast

Grapefruit Production Falls Again

National grapefruit production is forecast at 307,000 tons, a 4% drop from the USDA’s previous estimate and a 6% decline compared to the final 2023–2024 utilization.

California’s grapefruit production remains steady at 172,000 tons, which is 10% higher than last season, partially offsetting the national decline.

Tangerines and Mandarins Lead the Gains

Production of tangerines and mandarins is showing solid growth. The USDA forecasts total U.S. output at 1.14 million tons, an 8% increase from the prior estimate and 3% above last year’s utilization.

California remains the primary source, with 1.12 million tons expected. That’s an 8% monthly gain and a 3% year-over-year increase.

Lemon Crop Grows Steadily

Lemons are also showing strength in the latest forecast. Production is up 1% from the previous USDA estimate and stands 11% above the revised 2023–2024 total.

Outlook: Regionally Resilient, Nationally Mixed

The USDA report paints a picture of regional resilience, especially in California, which continues to support national totals for multiple citrus crops. While grapefruit remains a weak spot, gains in tangerines, mandarins, and lemons signal robust performance in other sectors of the citrus industry.