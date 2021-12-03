How to take care of the perfect Poinsettia you just picked out. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Now that you have your perfect Poinsettia home in time for the holidays, there are 3 important things you’ll need to know to keep your plant looking lovely all season long: exposure, watering and temperature.

Be sure to keep your Poinsettia in bright light. Your plant will last longer it it’s in bright, natural light. If possible, rotate the plant so it’s getting enough light all the way around.

Poinsettias are succulents, many buyers may not know that. They like to be a little moister during the bloom cycle. So, you’ll need to find the right balance between not too wet and not too dry.

When it comes to temperature, keep your poinsettias away from areas in the home that may have a cold draft. Be careful about displaying them near the front foyer of your home. If you’re opening and closing the front door frequently, that can make the plant look droopy. The same thing can happen with heat. Don’t keep the plant on a radiator or near a vent. The heat will definitely dry it out.

Taking Care of the Perfect Poinsettia You Just Picked