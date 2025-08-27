Syngenta Showcases Future of Vegetable Seeds in Salinas

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, recently visited Syngenta Vegetable Seeds’ Future of Veg event in Salinas, California. The event featured Justin Goodwin, Product Specialist, and Sonja Begemann, Marketing Global Digital Leader, highlighting Syngenta’s latest trials in leafy greens and brassicas.

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds: Advancing Lettuce and Melon Varieties in Salinas

Justin Goodwin and Sonja Begemann

The Salinas field trials provide growers with a first-hand look at a diverse range of lettuce varieties—including romaine, iceberg, and specialty types—as well as brassicas such as broccoli and cauliflower. The trials mark Syngenta’s third year of testing in the region, with multiple sowing phases starting in June, ensuring comprehensive data for variety development.

Testing and Developing Lettuce Varieties for Local and Global Needs

Syngenta supports growers across California, Arizona, and beyond, offering varieties tailored for different growing conditions. Justin Goodwin emphasized that romaine remains a dominant market in Salinas, particularly for hearts, cartons, and processing.

While the same varieties may not be used across regions, Syngenta designs solutions specific to environmental conditions. “Warm season, cool season, and transitional varieties allow us to meet the unique needs of growers in both Salinas and Arizona,” said Justin. Local testing ensures each variety performs optimally in varying climates and conditions.

Innovations in Water Use and Shelf Life

Addressing growing concerns about water efficiency, Syngenta collaborates with its Biologicals team to test water-use efficiency products. These trials aim to improve crop resilience while supporting sustainable practices.

Shelf life and durability are also key considerations for growers and shippers. The Solid Rib Romaine variety, featuring enhanced structural integrity, delivers longer-lasting produce throughout the supply chain. Justin noted that field trials like Iverson, a lace-leaf variety, have shown excellent results, with growing cycles ranging from 60 to 120 days depending on temperature and daylight.

Engaging Growers Through Hands-On Events

Sonja Begemann highlighted the importance of direct engagement with growers at the Salinas trials. Nearly 200 growers participated, sharing feedback with breeders and product specialists. These interactions help refine seed varieties and support solutions that meet the specific needs of individual farms.

“Local trials allow us to test varieties for growers’ unique challenges,” Sonja explained. “Our global trial network—from Salinas to Spain, the Netherlands, and Africa—feeds a diverse gene pool into solutions for growers worldwide.”

Looking Ahead: 2026 Varieties and Woodland Trials

Syngenta is already preparing for 2026 with exciting new varieties. Among the latest romaine launches are Stampede, Duquesne, Baronda, and Grackle, which complement the ongoing success of current selections.

Following Salinas, Syngenta will host trials in Woodland, California, focusing on watermelon, cantaloupe, peppers, tomatoes, and onions. These trials will showcase both established and emerging varieties, while providing growers with the latest insights into agronomic durability and flavor preferences.

Sonja emphasized, “Whether it’s red or yellow flesh watermelon, or varieties suited to international markets like Australia, Mexico, and Europe, we’re continually adapting to meet growers’ needs and consumer expectations.”

Partnering for Grower Success

Both Justin and Sonja stressed that Syngenta’s approach is rooted in collaboration. By combining local field trials, global research, and grower feedback, Syngenta ensures that its vegetable seeds deliver high performance, durability, and quality.

Growers are encouraged to visit SyngentaVegetables.com for local resources, variety information, and to connect with regional representatives who can provide tailored advice for farm-specific needs.

Conclusion

The Salinas Future of Veg event demonstrates Syngenta Vegetable Seeds’ commitment to innovation, sustainability, and grower partnerships. From romaine lettuce and brassicas to upcoming watermelon varieties, Syngenta continues to deliver solutions that address both current and future challenges in vegetable production.