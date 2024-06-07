The sweet history of National Donut Day. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

June 7th every year is National Donut Day and for more than 85 years, National Donut Day has been a sweet tradition thanks to The Salvation Army, the country’s largest nongovernmental social service provider.

Established in 1938 by The Salvation Army in Chicago, the holiday is about more than indulging in a delicious treat: It’s a chance to recognize the selfless volunteers who serve those most in need. National Donut Day honors The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies, who traveled to France in 1917 and served donuts and other baked goods, repaired torn uniforms, helped soldiers write letters and provided emotional and spiritual care to American and allied soldiers fighting on the front lines of World War I. That began a tradition that was continued in World War II.

Today, The Salvation Army continues to provide comfort, support and counseling to our active-duty troops and veterans and delivers essential services to nearly 24 million people in America who fight to overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships.

