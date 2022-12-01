Sustainably Feeding a Growing World

How can we sustainably feed a growing world? That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

U.S. Soy recently hosted a panel at the 2022 Borlaug International Dialogue as part of the 2022 World Food Prize. Polly Ruhland, United Soybean Board Chief Executive Officer, moderated the discussion, addressing how to sustainably feed a growing world.

“It was indeed a big topic and lots of diverse voices at the table always at the World Food Prize. U.S. Soy has been a sponsor of this since its conception quite a long time ago because of our commitment to global nutrition, especially providing affordable protein and high- quality protein to the world,” she said.

This year’s theme was “Feeding a Fragile World” and focused on overcoming shocks to the global food system.

“I think that was not only a nod to the fragility that we’re experiencing with climate, with conflict, and with COVID, and the way it kind of shook the global economy and the world, but also a fragile world refers to the fragility of humans too, and the need to feed the growing population of the planet with high quality protein be that plant or animals,” Ruhland explained.

