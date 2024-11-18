Sustainable Vineyards Expand in California

Twelve vineyards in California have joined the Sustainability in Practice (SIP) Certified® program, bringing over 2,500 acres of environmentally responsible, socially equitable, and economically viable farmland into the fold. These vineyards, located across San Benito, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties, passed rigorous third-party evaluations this summer to earn certification.

The SIP program ensures that vineyards meet high standards for water conservation, habitat preservation, business management, and more. Among the new members is Foxen Vineyard in Santa Maria, whose estate Tinaquaic Vineyard now proudly bears the SIP Certified label. Kaitlin Armstrong, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Foxen, highlighted the vineyard’s longstanding commitment to sustainability. “For us, making great wine starts by taking care of our people and farming a healthy vineyard,” she said.

Beth Vukmanic, Executive Director of Vineyard Team, celebrated the growth. “These new members showcase the wine industry’s dedication to sustainability while offering consumers more eco-conscious choices.” For information on the program and the 2025 certification process, visit sipcertified.org.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.