Sustainable Pest Management Grants Awarded by DPR

Sustainable pest management grants have been awarded by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). The grant awards are intended to further efforts as part of the Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap released by DPR back in January. A total of $3.15 million is being invested in projects to help support transitioning to more sustainable pest management approaches. “These grants are a cornerstone of DPR’s mission to advance sustainable pest management and continuously improve the state’s protection of people and the environment,” DPR Director Julie Henderson said in a news release.

One of the awarded projects focuses on reduced-risk control strategies for the emerging fungal pathogen Fusarium falciforme. Another project will study how soils can help suppress root lesion nematode in almond orchards. Dr. Mary Wildermuth will be researching RNA interference approaches for combating powdery mildew in grapevines as part of one of the projects. A project aimed at minimizing spray drift will focus on the development of a remote nozzle selector device for airblast sprayers.

Neonicotinoid and other insecticides have been highlighted as a particular area of emphasis in the effort to implement more sustainable pest management approaches. Three of the awarded projects are specifically addressing alternatives to insecticides. One project is focused on the mitigation of Asian citrus psyllid through the development of non-genetically engineered sterile insect techniques. Another project will be researching antimicrobial peptides for combatting diseases in grapes and citrus. The use of canines in scouting techniques for grapevine leafroll-associated virus 3 and vine mealybug will also be expanded through one of the projects.

DPR’s Research Grants Program provides funding support for the advancement of integrated pest management understanding and practices. More than $13.45 million in research grants has been awarded by DPR over the past 10 years. “These projects play a central role in developing alternative approaches to pest management that support agriculture, enable the production of an abundant, healthy food supply, and support the well-being of all California communities,” said Henderson.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West