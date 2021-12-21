Sustainable Options for that Holiday Tree

Some sustainable options for your holiday tree this year. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Real, or living, Christmas trees are the dream scenario for the holiday. Unfortunately, some Christmas tree farms have been known to use pesticides which oftentimes pollutes local water sources and puts animals in harm’s way. The other issue is that cut trees become trash and end up in landfills.

A good option for those interested in an artificial tree is to take the secondhand route. Artificial trees that have only been used once or twice and can be relatively easy to find at thrift stores or the various online outlets, such as eBay, or Craigslist.

Or, you might consider the unconventional route using alternative choices. For example, making an artificial tree from scrap lumber, material from tree pruning, newspaper or cardboard, and any other number of repurposed items.

An even better option for those with the space and/or interest is purchasing a potted Christmas tree.

