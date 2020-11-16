Sustainable Ag Expo & International Sustainable Winegrowing Summit Underway

The Sustainable Ag Expo & International Sustainable Winegrowing Summit is currently underway. It will be the first year that the event is offered in a virtual format. Attendees will have until Friday, December 4 to participate in this year’s program. The event will feature the latest viticulture research and technology from the world’s top experts. Moving to an online format has allowed planners to fill the agenda with even more content than in years prior.

“We have speakers from all over the world and we actually have attendees from all over the world because they don’t have to travel,” said Kris Beal, Executive Director for the Vineyard Team. “So, while we are sorry that we aren’t seeing people in person, we really put together a great program this year.’

The Sustainable Ag Expo & International Sustainable Winegrowing Summit covers a variety of topics including climate adaptation, invasive insects, irrigation technology, and healthy soils. So far, the feedback regarding the virtual format has been positive. Attendees have been appreciative of the flexibility to work through the program at their own pace. The event also features two live sessions that will allow for interaction between speakers and attendees.

“On the 19th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. we have a live session that includes a grower panel which is always one of the highlights. We can do a roundtable and Q&A with growers about what they’re seeing now, what they see coming up, and how they’re addressing it,” Beal noted. “On November 20th we also have a two-hour live session and it’s sort of our ‘meet the researcher’s’ session.”

This year’s Sustainable Ag Expo & International Sustainable Winegrowing Summit will have more continuing education credits than in years past. There is a total of 20 hours of DPR credits as well as 25 hours pending for CCA. “We’ll take registrations up until to the end, but remember it’s going to take a while to go through these classes, especially if you’re looking for CE credits,” Beal explained.

