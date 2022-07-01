Survey Says Shoppers Want Clearer Meat Labels

The National Chicken Council (NCC) released findings from a recent national survey of Americans regarding consumer attitudes about chicken and plant-based ‘chicken’ alternatives. Survey participants included individuals who consume meat and animal products, along with flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans.

The results indicate the majority of Americans want clearer product labeling and separate shopping sections for plant-based products. One in five Americans (21 percent) have reported that they accidentally purchased the plant-based product, believing it to be real chicken.

Consumers who have experienced such confusion point to plant-based packaging and labeling as imitating those of authentic chicken products too closely. Only 14 percent of Americans think that ‘chicken’ is the appropriate name for plant-based ‘chicken.’ 69 percent of Americans agree the term ‘meat’ should only refer to products made from animals.

Even among consumers who have not accidentally purchased the wrong item, there is still support for distinct product labeling. Four in five Americans want plant-based options to clearly be labeled, according to their survey.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.