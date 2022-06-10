Survey Seeks Farmer Experience with On-Farm Conservation Programs

California farmers are being asked for their perspective on on-farm conservation programs offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Pollinator Partnership is conducting an online survey seeking feedback from owners and managers of California farmland. Results from the survey will be aggregated and anonymized and will not identify participants individually. The voluntary survey is contracted through the USDA and the information gathered will be used to improve program offerings.

COURTESY: Pollinator Partnership

“What we know from the work we’ve done with farmers over the past few decades is that they aren’t using the USDA programs for on-farm conservation as much as they could be. The question is, why? We have our suspicions, but we really want to know from you,” said Vicki Wojcik, Science Director at the Pollinator Partnership. “It is a 10-minute survey that we’re hoping will generate some really good information on what is appealing to you and what works for you in terms of voluntary on-farm conservation.”

The survey is seeking responses from farmers with and without experience with conservation programs. Wojcik noted they are looking for reasons why producers may have opted not to participate, or what aspects have been helpful in the implementation of conservation programs on farming operations. On-farm conservation programs have been shown to be very effective in supporting important pollinators such as bees and monarch butterflies. Wojcik said that pollinator habitats on farmland are critical and conservation programs can play a substantial role in helping foster habitat development.

“We know that these programs work, but we’re not seeing them used enough. We want to figure out how we can change that because they’re so effective and they’re so important to the survival of these species,” said Wojcik. “They also support other on-farm elements that you may be working with. They’re great for soil conservation and they help deal with water management. In many cases, you’re getting additional pollination of crops that you’re growing while you’re using these conservation programs. So why are we not seeing more uptake?”

About the Author Brian German Ag News Director, AgNet West