The health benefits that may surprise you about pumpkins. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Pumpkins offer a lot more than one night of carving fun and scary faces. Consuming pumpkin regularly can improve your immunity, give your digestion a boost, and even protect you against many chronic diseases. Pumpkin is also a good source of vitamin C, vitamin E, B-vitamins, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, copper, and fiber. Apart from this impressive array of vitamins and minerals, pumpkins are chock full of antioxidants.

Some of the amazing effects these nutrients have on our brain and body include: preventing heart attack and stroke – because pumpkin is a great source of potassium. It’s also known to reduce inflammation. Pumpkin’s wide array of antioxidants have also been shown to inhibit the growth of tumors.

For brain health, Pumpkin is one of the best plant-based sources of naturally occurring tryptophan, an amino acid that contributes to the production of serotonin in our brain. This neurotransmitter is involved directly in mood regulation and sleep, which means that consuming pumpkin regularly helps prevent stress, anxiety, and even depression.

Surprising Health Benefits to Know About Pumpkins