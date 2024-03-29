The USDA’s Prospective Planting Report was not without some surprises. Gary Crawford reports.

Some Surprises in USDA Prospective Planting Reports

The USDA’s Prospective Plantings Report shows corn planted area will be 90 million acres this year, down five percent or 4.61 million acres from last year.

Soybean planted area for 2024 is estimated to be 86.5 million acres, up three percent from last year.

The all-wheat planted area for this year is estimated at 47.5 million acres, four percent below 2023 for comparable states. The 2024 winter wheat planted area, at 34.1 million acres, is down seven percent from last year and one percent from the previous estimate for comparable states. Of the total, about 24.3 million acres are Hard Red Winter Wheat, 6.26 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.59 million acres will be White Winter.

The all-cotton planted area for 2024 is estimated at 10.7 million acres, up four percent from last year. Upland area is estimated at 10.5 million acres, up four percent from last year.